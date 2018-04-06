Younkers store in Bay Park Square added to list of possible store closings as auction looms
The Younkers store in Bay Park Square could close if its parent company, Bon-Ton Stores Inc., cannot find a qualified buyer for the struggling company.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
