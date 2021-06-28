Young is Questionable for Game 4 Against the Bucks

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young suffered a bone bruise in his foot and is listed as questionable for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. An MRI revealed the injury on Monday. Young sprained his ankle with 36 seconds to go in the third quarter when he inadvertently […]

