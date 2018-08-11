Young Child Severely Injured In Lake Delton Accident

A young child was seriously injured this past Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle at the Hotel Rome, a hotel that’s part of the Mount Olympus Resort. Bystanders and the hotel staff administered CPR until Lake Delton authorities arrived on scene. The child had to be med lifted to the UW Hospital in Madison. The age of the child hasn’t been released. The crash remains under investigation but alcohol was not determined to be a factor.

Source: WRJC.com

