'You just can't admit that you screwed up,' judge told man who police say later shot him
“What have you done really?” Roemer asked Uhde in 2005. “Nothing. You’re 40 years old and what do you have?”
Here's what we know about the targeted killing of retired Wisconsin Judge John Roemer in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 6, 2022 at 11:24 PM
Authorities discovered former Juneau County Judge John Roemer dead and another man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the basement of the town of New Lisbon home.
Thirteen people convicted of illegally taking whitefish from Menominee River; 11 from...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 6, 2022 at 10:41 PM
The violators tried to hide the vulnerable spawning fish from wardens and intentionally foul-hooked many of them, according to the DNR.
Green Bay man pleads guilty in crash at Lombardi Avenue Kwik Trip that killed three...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 6, 2022 at 10:36 PM
The driver will be sentenced Aug. 8 for second-degree reckless homicide. His speed was recorded at 104 mph before the crash.
Democrats challenge nominating papers of Trump-backed Republican governor candidate Tim...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 6, 2022 at 10:20 PM
If successful, the challenge would be a fatal blow to Michels, who was just endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
Wisconsin has a new tracking system for victims to check on the status of their sexual...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 6, 2022 at 7:36 PM
Wisconsin's new system for tracking sexual assault kits as they move from hospital staff to law enforcement and crime lab testing has now launched.
PolitiFact Wisconsin: 'High Five' fact checks for May 2022
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 6, 2022 at 7:29 PM
Information on Mauston (Youth) Triple Threat Girls Softball Club
by WRJC WebMaster on June 6, 2022 at 6:45 PM
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: Mandela Barnes lands AFSCME Council 32 endorsement
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 6, 2022 at 4:53 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
She opposed abortions but terminated a pregnancy at 36. Her Wisconsin community remains...
by Sheboygan Press on June 6, 2022 at 4:41 PM
Wisconsin used to have many more abortion clinics. Now, Planned Parenthood's Sheboygan clinic is one of only four in the state.
