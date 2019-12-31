'You have this burden that you carry': For dairy farmers struggling to hold on, depression can take hold
This year alone, about 800 dairy farmers in Wisconsin quit or were forced out of the business. They are at risk for depression, despair, even suicide.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- What people with ‘Wisconsin spirit’ taught me in 2019: Live life with joy. Nev...52 mins ago
- ‘You have this burden that you carry’: For dairy farmers struggling to hold on...2 hours ago
- Plover woman, 22, among two University of Minnesota grads who died in Wisconsin crash13 hours ago
- Rally big news: Trump in MKE January 1414 hours ago
- Little pup making recovery in Madison after being thrown from car15 hours ago
- Alcohol Contributing Factor in Monroe County Crash17 hours ago
- Man Loses Consciousness After Fall in Clifton Township17 hours ago
- Cashton Area Accident Results in Medical Flight17 hours ago
- Wisconsin All Milk Price Hits Five-Year High at $22.40 Cwt.1 day ago
- Other Farm Commodity Prices Mixed in November1 day ago
- Sand County Foundation Receives Research Grant1 day ago
- Packers rebound to beat Lions, secure number-2 seed in NFC Playoffs1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.