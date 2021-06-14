'You can't manufacture blood': Wisconsin blood supply at an all-time low
Wisconsin faces a significant shortage of blood, with less than a day’s supply on shelves. Versiti Blood Center has issued an emergency appeal.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
One person missing after boat capsized on bay of Green Bay; six others rescued
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 14, 2021 at 9:23 PM
Officials said seven people were in the boat when it capsized. Six people were rescued, including five adults and one child, and taken to a local hospital.
-
New COVID-19 cases have declined to a mark not seen since the early days of the pandemic
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 14, 2021 at 8:46 PM
The seven-day average of daily cases declined to 112, the lowest mark since March 28, 2020.
-
YouTube took down Ron Johnson's controversial remarks on COVID-19. The Milwaukee Press...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 14, 2021 at 7:12 PM
The video had been removed from the press club's YouTube page and its contents had also led to Ron Johnson's seven-day suspension from the website.
-
Here's where to find Juneteenth Day festivities in your area
by Fond du Lac Reporter on June 14, 2021 at 6:30 PM
Communities all over the state will celebrate the freedom granted by the Emancipation Proclamation with a variety of activities.
-
-
Juneteenth Day festivities around Wisconsin give participants a time to celebrate,...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on June 14, 2021 at 6:22 PM
Juneteenth Day has been a legal holiday in Wisconsin since 2009, but many communities are just beginning to celebrate this event.
-
Bice: Two GOP lawmakers who own taverns push bill to ease credit and give other help to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 14, 2021 at 5:13 PM
State Reps. Dan Knodl of Germantown and Rob Brooks of Saukville said they did not consider it a conflict of interest to back a bill that would benefit their own taverns.
-
2 Injured in Motorcycle Accident Near Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on June 14, 2021 at 4:04 PM
-
Tomah Health Lifts Visitor Restrictions
by WRJC WebMaster on June 14, 2021 at 4:03 PM
