York, Viola Hilda, age 90 of Wisconsin Rapids formerly of Arkdale
Viola Hilda York, age 90, of Wisconsin Rapids (formerly of Arkdale), Wisconsin died Friday, June 9, 2017 at Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin.
Funeral services will be 12 Noon on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at the Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church in Arkdale, Wisconsin. Pastor Terri Skildum will officiate. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church.
Interment will be at a later date at the East Arkdale Cemetery, Arkdale, Wisconsin.
Viola was born November 25, 1926 in Strongs Prairie, Wisconsin to Hans C. and Hilda A. (Olson) Pedersen. She was baptized Feb 20, 1927 and confirmed in May of 1942. She graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1946. Viola married Clarence Lawrence York on August 27, 1946 in Adams, Wisconsin. They made their home in Arkdale, where they raised four children. Viola worked on their farm until 1973, and then worked for the Adams-Friendship School District as a bus driver for 18 years, retiring in 1996.
Viola enjoyed camping, fishing, reading, gardening, needlework, snowmobiling, riding the gator, watching birds, nature rides, picnics, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Viola was a Life time member of Strongs Prairie Community Club, Life member of the Ladies VFW Auxiliary, Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church, and the church’s Marion Circle.
Memorials in Viola’s memory will be directed to a variety of local charities.
Viola was preceded in death by her parents, Hans and Hilda Pedersen; husband, Clarence York; son, Donald York; brothers: Norman Pedersen and Roy Pedersen; sisters: Caroline Henriksen; Virginia Chaffee; Verna Williams; sisters-in-law, Eleanor Pedersen, Clara Green, and Doris Oleson; brothers-in-law, Garland Chaffee, Kenneth Henriksen, Franklin Williams; Wayne Oleson; Chester York; Lester York; and Harold Waller.
Survivors:
Daughter: Dee (Friend – Russ) Draeger of Friendship, Wisconsin
Daughter: Evelyn (Larry) Johnston of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin
Son: Robert York of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin
Daughter-in-law: Barbara (Michael) Kroetz of Nekoosa, Wisconsin
Sister: Esther (Fred) Stevens of Kenosha, Wisconsin
Sister: Myrtle (Hilmer) Lecy of Arkdale, Wisconsin
Sister: Gladys (Clinton) McKinley of Friendship, Wisconsin
Brother: Alden (Judy) Pedersen of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin
Sister: Florence (Ed) Koehler of Friendship, Wisconsin
Sister-in-law: Marion (Keith) Ebsen of Brooksville, Florida
Sister-in-law: Beryl Pedersen of Juneau, Wisconsin
Sister-in-law: Mary (Friend – Jim) York of Friendship, Wisconsin
Sister-in-law: Alice York of Arkdale, Wisconsin
Grandchildren: Scot (Danielle) York of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin
Grandchildren: Brent (Jalane) York of Coloma, Wisconsin
Grandchildren: Richard Draeger of Friendship, Wisconsin
Grandchildren: Kimberly (Nick) Cleland of Friendship, Wisconsin
Grandchildren: Tara (Friend – Tracy) Johnston of Williston, North Dakota
Grandchildren: Jim (Laura) Johnston of Greenville, Wisconsin
Grandchildren: Brenda (Johnny) Neilsen of West Salem, Wisconsin
Great-Grandchildren: Skylar York of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin
Great-Grandchildren: Logan York of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin
Great-Grandchildren: Ryan York of Coloma, Wisconsin
Great-Grandchildren: Colin York of Coloma, Wisconsin
Great-Grandchildren: Carson Klaus of Friendship, Wisconsin
Great-Grandchildren: Kameron Klaus of Friendship, Wisconsin
Great-Grandchildren: Kenzie Klaus of Friendship, Wisconsin
Great-Grandchildren: Taniesha (Friend – Eric) Johnston of Minot, North Dakota
Great-Grandchildren: RaShawn Gross of Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Great-Grandchildren: Amirra Gross of Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Great-Grandchildren: Nakayla Johnston of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin
Great-Grandchildren: Tariyanna Johnston of Greenville, Wisconsin
Great-Grandchildren: Kaylonni Johnston of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin
Great-Grandchildren: Demarco Johnston of Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Great-Grandchildren: Claire Johnston of Greenville, Wisconsin
Great-Grandchildren: Emma Neilsen of New York, New York
Great-Grandchildren: Gracie Neilsen of West Salem, Wisconsin
Great-Great-Grandchildren: Elijah Anderson of Minot, North Dakota
Great-Great-Grandchildren: Issac Anderson of Minot, North Dakota
Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.
Source: WRJC.com
