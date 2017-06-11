York, Viola Hilda, age 90 of Wisconsin Rapids formerly of Arkdale

Viola Hilda York, age 90, of Wisconsin Rapids (formerly of Arkdale), Wisconsin died Friday, June 9, 2017 at Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be 12 Noon on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at the Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church in Arkdale, Wisconsin. Pastor Terri Skildum will officiate. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church.

Interment will be at a later date at the East Arkdale Cemetery, Arkdale, Wisconsin.

Viola was born November 25, 1926 in Strongs Prairie, Wisconsin to Hans C. and Hilda A. (Olson) Pedersen. She was baptized Feb 20, 1927 and confirmed in May of 1942. She graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1946. Viola married Clarence Lawrence York on August 27, 1946 in Adams, Wisconsin. They made their home in Arkdale, where they raised four children. Viola worked on their farm until 1973, and then worked for the Adams-Friendship School District as a bus driver for 18 years, retiring in 1996.

Viola enjoyed camping, fishing, reading, gardening, needlework, snowmobiling, riding the gator, watching birds, nature rides, picnics, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Viola was a Life time member of Strongs Prairie Community Club, Life member of the Ladies VFW Auxiliary, Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church, and the church’s Marion Circle.

Memorials in Viola’s memory will be directed to a variety of local charities.

Viola was preceded in death by her parents, Hans and Hilda Pedersen; husband, Clarence York; son, Donald York; brothers: Norman Pedersen and Roy Pedersen; sisters: Caroline Henriksen; Virginia Chaffee; Verna Williams; sisters-in-law, Eleanor Pedersen, Clara Green, and Doris Oleson; brothers-in-law, Garland Chaffee, Kenneth Henriksen, Franklin Williams; Wayne Oleson; Chester York; Lester York; and Harold Waller.

Survivors:

Daughter: Dee (Friend – Russ) Draeger of Friendship, Wisconsin

Daughter: Evelyn (Larry) Johnston of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin

Son: Robert York of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin

Daughter-in-law: Barbara (Michael) Kroetz of Nekoosa, Wisconsin

Sister: Esther (Fred) Stevens of Kenosha, Wisconsin

Sister: Myrtle (Hilmer) Lecy of Arkdale, Wisconsin

Sister: Gladys (Clinton) McKinley of Friendship, Wisconsin

Brother: Alden (Judy) Pedersen of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin

Sister: Florence (Ed) Koehler of Friendship, Wisconsin

Sister-in-law: Marion (Keith) Ebsen of Brooksville, Florida

Sister-in-law: Beryl Pedersen of Juneau, Wisconsin

Sister-in-law: Mary (Friend – Jim) York of Friendship, Wisconsin

Sister-in-law: Alice York of Arkdale, Wisconsin

Grandchildren: Scot (Danielle) York of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin

Grandchildren: Brent (Jalane) York of Coloma, Wisconsin

Grandchildren: Richard Draeger of Friendship, Wisconsin

Grandchildren: Kimberly (Nick) Cleland of Friendship, Wisconsin

Grandchildren: Tara (Friend – Tracy) Johnston of Williston, North Dakota

Grandchildren: Jim (Laura) Johnston of Greenville, Wisconsin

Grandchildren: Brenda (Johnny) Neilsen of West Salem, Wisconsin

Great-Grandchildren: Skylar York of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin

Great-Grandchildren: Logan York of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin

Great-Grandchildren: Ryan York of Coloma, Wisconsin

Great-Grandchildren: Colin York of Coloma, Wisconsin

Great-Grandchildren: Carson Klaus of Friendship, Wisconsin

Great-Grandchildren: Kameron Klaus of Friendship, Wisconsin

Great-Grandchildren: Kenzie Klaus of Friendship, Wisconsin

Great-Grandchildren: Taniesha (Friend – Eric) Johnston of Minot, North Dakota

Great-Grandchildren: RaShawn Gross of Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Great-Grandchildren: Amirra Gross of Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Great-Grandchildren: Nakayla Johnston of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin

Great-Grandchildren: Tariyanna Johnston of Greenville, Wisconsin

Great-Grandchildren: Kaylonni Johnston of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin

Great-Grandchildren: Demarco Johnston of Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Great-Grandchildren: Claire Johnston of Greenville, Wisconsin

Great-Grandchildren: Emma Neilsen of New York, New York

Great-Grandchildren: Gracie Neilsen of West Salem, Wisconsin

Great-Great-Grandchildren: Elijah Anderson of Minot, North Dakota

Great-Great-Grandchildren: Issac Anderson of Minot, North Dakota

Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com

