Yet Another Forged Check Attempted to be Passed Off in Mauston

It seems to be becoming an epidemic in Juneau County, another day another attempted check forgery. This time 19 year old Jonathan Randles of Necedah tried passing off a forged check at a local gas station, on April 15th. Randles paid $20 in gas and gave the clerk a check wrote out for $89 issued by a local business. The cashier gave Randle $69 in cash back. The cashier knew Randles by name and contacted the business who issued the check to determine if it was genuine. The check was written out to Randle but for only $9 and not $89 as Randles had forged. Mauston police were able to determine the check was indeed only authorized for $9 and were able to locate Randles and place him under arrest. He is being charged with Uttering a Forgery.

Source: WRJC.com





