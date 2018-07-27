Yes, this happened. A woman chugs a beer from a salmon's mouth during a fishing trip in Port Washington
A video of a woman chugging beer out of a dead salmon on a Port Washington fishing trip has been viewed more than a half million times on Facebook.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Kelda Roys on Wisconsin Innocence Project team that freed Steven Avery in 20037 hours ago
- New hotline, believed to be 1st of its kind, will help doctors address a statewide problem7 hours ago
- Wisconsin Rapids-area birth announcements7 hours ago
- Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center has Kewaunee County ties7 hours ago
- Color Brave Photo Exhibit being shown in Door County7 hours ago
- PolitiFact: Is Walker 'gagging' scientists and letting 'polluters' wri...7 hours ago
- Door County Juvenile Investigator Name President of Wisconsin D.A.R.E. Association9 hours ago
- Republicans Vukmir, Nicholson Stand Firmly Behind President9 hours ago
- 7th U.S. Circuit Court Of Appeals Exonerates Madison Schools In Assault10 hours ago
- 1K Gallons Of Tar Spills Into Ditch When Tractor-Trailer Truck Crashes10 hours ago
- US economy grows at fastest pace since 201410 hours ago
- Experts weigh in on contamination in north central Wisconsin waters10 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.