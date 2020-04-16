Yes, in U.S. job loss is tied to health insurance loss
Public Citizen says 3.5 million U.S. citizens lost their employer-tied health insurance in March, while zero lost their coverage in 20 other large nations combined.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
After losing election, state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly signals he will...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 16, 2020 at 5:39 PM
Two national experts on judicial ethics last month said rejoining a case after stepping away from it would be unusual but not necessarily unwarranted.
-
-
'Do not fear the Devil nor COVID-19': Wisconsin police chief asks governor to end Safer...
by Wausau Daily Herald on April 16, 2020 at 5:15 PM
Colby-Abbotsford Chief Jason Bauer said he meant to use the devil as a metaphor but believes Gov. Evers should relax his stay-at-home order.
-
Green Bay police asking for help finding suspects as graffiti continues in the city
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 16, 2020 at 5:10 PM
Police have received 32 complaints of graffiti on residences, businesses, churches and parking lots since March 18.
-
Green Bay coronavirus update: Garage sales banned during 'Safer at Home;' Baldwin calls...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 16, 2020 at 4:58 PM
This story will be updated frequently with the latest information related to the coronavirus in Green Bay and the surrounding area.
-
2020 Census: Wisconsin communities see strong early response rates, turn focus to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 16, 2020 at 4:54 PM
Wisconsin counties have some of the highest, and lowest, 2020 census response rates one month into the decennial count. Strong early responses give local groups more time to focus on under-counted populations.
-
Money for emergency small-business loans has dried up, Small Business Association no...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 16, 2020 at 4:18 PM
Money for emergency small-business loans has dried up, the Small Business Administration says
-
Two inmates escape from Portage prison
by Bob Hague on April 16, 2020 at 3:52 PM
Two prisoners at Columbia Correctional Institution have escaped. Portage police reported the escape early Thursday morning and said 46-year-old Thomas Deering and 36-year-old James Newman were believed heading towards Madison. They encouraged the […]
-
Two inmates, one convicted in Brown County, escape Columbia County prison
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 16, 2020 at 3:43 PM
James Robert Newman, 37, and Thomas E. Deering, 46, escaped Thursday morning, according to Portage police.
