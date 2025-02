Yes, Bill Clinton offered mass federal employee buyouts. Here’s why Trump’s program is different

President Bill Clinton signed a law in 1994 that allowed the government to offer $25,000 buyouts. It had bipartisan support and followed a government review process. That’s different from Trump’s swift “deferred resignation” program tied to Elon Musk’s cost cutting.

Source: Politifacts.com







