Wyeville Woman Facing 3rd Offense Drunk Driving

A 53 year old Wyeville woman is facing her 3rd offense drunk driving after being pulled over in March. Tammi Frost was pulled over for going 51 in a 40mph zone in Wyeville. She told authorities she had a little bit to drink, however law enforcement heard her on the phone with someone saying she would be going to jail. She later told authorities she shouldn’t have been driving. She refused a field sobriety test and blew a PBT of .226.

Source: WRJC.com





