WWII re-enactments draw dozens in Nazi uniforms — and one Jewish educator working to make sure the Holocaust is remembered
At a time when antisemitism is rising, the stakes of remembering the Holocaust and its central role in Nazi Germany are high.
Worker critically injured at Lambeau Field, taken to hospital
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 15, 2023 at 6:05 PM
Crews inside Lambeau Field this summer are replacing the two large video boards and renovating concessions stands throughout the stadium.
Unemployment claims in Wisconsin increased last week
by Marshfield News-Herald on June 15, 2023 at 4:31 PM
Here's a look at how weekly unemployment claims changed in Wisconsin last week compared with the week prior.
Chute, Betty E. Age 100 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on June 15, 2023 at 2:58 PM
Holzem, Kyle Brian Age 30 of Wisconsin Dells
by WRJC WebMaster on June 15, 2023 at 2:52 PM
Legislature passes bill aimed at averting Milwaukee financial crisis, lifting aid to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 15, 2023 at 1:51 PM
The bill boosts funding to local governments and includes a series of policy provisions aimed at Milwaukee and communities across the state.
Fire department's controlled burn damaged Kaukauna woman's house; now she is trying to...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 15, 2023 at 10:05 AM
A Kaukauna homeowner says she's having trouble getting the city to pay for damages the fire deparmtent did to her home during a controlled burn.
Juneau County Jail Roster 6-15
by WRJC WebMaster on June 15, 2023 at 10:04 AM
Wisconsin is getting a new, vast weather station network. Here's why it's a game-changer.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 15, 2023 at 10:01 AM
When the Wisconsin mesonet is completely built, it will consist of nearly 90 stations that will report conditions about every five minutes.
