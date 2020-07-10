WVMA Seeking New Executive Director
The Wisconsin Veterinary Medical Association has begun the process of recruiting a new executive director.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
Victims of fraud, embezzlement sometimes get restitution, but often the ending is unhappy
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 10, 2020 at 12:10 PM
Decorated war veteran George Sager was a broken man after Lisa Lewis bilked him of his life savings. But she had no money left to pay restitution.
Claire Hornby, 10, uses perseverance, humor and love to contend with incurable cancer
by Wausau Daily Herald on July 10, 2020 at 11:14 AM
Kirsten and Claire Hornby use humor, compassion to contend with 10-year-old Claire's cancer. They're helped by St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
Forage Superbowl Announces Prize Awards For 2020 Contest
on July 10, 2020 at 11:10 AM
Entries in this year's World Forage Analysis Superbowl can win big with over $26,000 in cash prizes being awarded.
USDA Announces Production Controls on Tart Cherries
on July 10, 2020 at 11:10 AM
The USDA is announcing volume controls for the 2019-20 crop year under the marketing order for tart cherries grown in seven states, including Wisconsin.
WI FFA to Announce Star Winners, Officer Team on Friday
on July 10, 2020 at 11:10 AM
The fifth and final day of the Wisconsin FFA Online Convention promises to be full of excitement on Friday.
Separate Wolf Attacks Reported on Wisconsin Farms
on July 10, 2020 at 11:10 AM
The U.
Big Ten's conference-only decision axes Wisconsin-Notre Dame game at Lambeau Field, teams...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 9, 2020 at 11:53 PM
Notre Dame was scheduled to host Wisconsin at Lambeau Field in October. Cancellation of the game is another blow to the Green Bay economy.
Meat-packers coalition names JBS, Tyson in civil rights complaint over COVID-19 working...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 9, 2020 at 10:50 PM
Most meat processors are minorities, so making them work despite the COVID-19 pandemic was racial discrimination, says complaint against JBS, Tyson.
