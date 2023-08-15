Wuerzberger, Kathleen L. Age 76 of Friendship

Kathleen L. Wuerzberger, age 76, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023 at her home in Friendship, Wisconsin following a short battle with cancer.

A memorial service to honor Kathleen’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Friendship, Wisconsin, with Father David Bruener officiating. Prior to the service, visitation will take place at the church from 10:00 a.m. to the start of the service.

Kathleen was born November 26, 1946 in Evanston, IL to Michael A. and Mary R. (Szafran) King. She was adopted by her uncle and aunt, Benjamin and Katherine King. Kathleen grew up in Evanston, and attended St. Mary’s Catholic High School. She moved to Adams County in 1970. She married Thomas Wuerzberger on December 6, 1986 in Friendship, Wisconsin. Kathleen farmed cash crops and also worked in the greenhouse at Twin Creek’s Nursery for many years.

Kathleen enjoyed gardening, fishing, tending to her dogs, cats, and tropical fish. She was especially fond of her dog, “Rosco” and her cat, “Misha”.

Kathleen was a long time member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and taught CCD for 20 years.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents: Michael and Mary; and adoptive parents: Benjamin and Katherine.

Survivors include her husband, Thomas Wuerzberger of Friendship, WI; son, Steven (Marilo) King of Virginia Beach, VA; step-daughters: Wendy (Gerry) Creech of Friendship, WI and Michelle (Rico) Ross of St. Point, WI; sisters: Linda King of Boulder, CO; Debbie (John) Melidis of Sycamore, IL; and Kim King of Shabbona, IL; Kathleen is further survived by 7 grandchildren: Patrick (Jessica) Wuerzberger, Lacey (Bryan) Bula, Timothy (Tiffany) Amell, Michelle (Travis) Clausen, Benjamin (April) King, Daniela (Lauren) King and Andrea King; 16, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

