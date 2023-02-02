Wrongful death lawsuit can proceed against Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse
U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman on Wednesday dismissed motions filed by Rittenhouse and the government defendants seeking to dismiss the civil rights lawsuit.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Green Bay man charged with homicide in deaths of 2 women; he awaits extradition hearing...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 2, 2023 at 12:27 AM
Richard W. Sotka II, 48, is charged in a Sunday incident in which two women were slain inside a duplex on Green Bay's east side
Authorities identify man who died in Marinette County apartment fire last week
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 1, 2023 at 7:24 PM
The sheriff's office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Dan Kelly says he was burned by Justice Hagedorn, won't...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 1, 2023 at 7:16 PM
Dorow and Kelly are both running as conservatives in a four-way primary election for state Supreme Court justice.
Green Bay-area retirement home to evict residents on Medicaid at end of February, citing...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 1, 2023 at 6:09 PM
Residents will be given until the end of February to find a new place.
DWD has 2022 unemployment tax forms ready
by Raymond Neupert on February 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development is reminding people who received unemployment payments last year to get their tax forms for 2022. Those forms are now available online from the state’s unemployment aid portal. Taxable income […]
State Senate Natural Resources Committee gets PFAS update
by Raymond Neupert on February 1, 2023 at 4:59 PM
Members of the Wisconsin Senate received more information about PFAS contamination in a Tuesday hearing at the Capitol in Madison. University of Wisconsin researcher Dr. Christy Remucal told lawmakers that most of Wisconsin’s contamination […]
Report shows secord breaking spending on governor’s race
by WRN Contributor on February 1, 2023 at 4:49 PM
A new report backs up previous studies on spending in Wisconsin’s gubernatorial race. An analysis released by the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign calculated more than $164 million in spending between the candidates and outside political groups. […]
WILL challenges new gun restrictions in federal court
by WRN Contributor on February 1, 2023 at 4:43 PM
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty is representing veterans, suing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in a Texas federal court. The conservative legal firm is challenging new restrictions on stabilizing braces, which […]
Wisconsin's congressional Republicans want spending cuts in exchange for raising the debt...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 1, 2023 at 12:02 PM
Wisconsin's Republican delegation backs using the debt ceiling debate as a means for cutting spending bug will wait for Speaker Kevin McCarthy's plan.
