WROF Awards First-Ever $10,000 Premier Scholarship
Peyton Mykel-Marie Clark has been selected from over 300 applicants as the first-ever Premier Scholar by the Wisconsin Rural Opportunities Foundation, Inc.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
Georgia-Pacific revises plans for massive warehouse in response to Lawrence residents'...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 25, 2020 at 11:42 AM
Georgia-Pacific LLC has adjusted its site plans for a 1.1 million square-foot warehouse in response to town of Lawrence residents' concerns about semis on Williams Grant Drive.
On-the-Farm Twilight Meetings Slated for This Week
on August 25, 2020 at 11:40 AM
The Wisconsin Counties Association, Wisconsin Towns Association and the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin are partnering up once again to sponsor on-farm Agriculture Community Engagement Twilight Meetings next month.
GROWMARK Foundation Contributes to Derecho Relief Effort
on August 25, 2020 at 11:40 AM
After hurricane-force winds cut across Iowa and parts of Illinois and Wisconsin this month causing widespread damage, the GROWMARK Foundation is stepping up to help with donations to key relief organizations in the region.
Another Near-Perfect Week in the Farm Fields
on August 25, 2020 at 11:40 AM
Wisconsin had 6.
Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity to Hold Public Sessions
on August 25, 2020 at 11:40 AM
The Governor's Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity will hold the first of three virtual listening sessions next week for rural residents to share ideas and experiences about what it will take to advance rural prosperity for all in Wisconsin.
Kenosha police shooting updates: Fires blazing in several Kenosha locations, protests...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 25, 2020 at 10:55 AM
Journal Sentinel reporters are in Kenosha in the aftermath of the shooting of Jacob Blake, who was shot in the back multiple times by police Sunday.
When entire box of signed Taylor Swift 'Folklore' CDs ended up in her hands outside...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 25, 2020 at 10:10 AM
Fan asked to sign for delivery of coveted signed copies of Taylor Swift's "Folklore" album before record store opened "makes you have faith in human beings again."
A Black man shot in the back, a viral video and civil unrest: Kenosha and the rest of the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 25, 2020 at 3:02 AM
The shooting of a Black man in Kenosha and its aftermath have drawn criticism from state and national leaders. The National Guard was deployed Monday.
