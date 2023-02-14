WRN interviews with Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates

Wisconsin Radio Network interviewed each of the four candidates for Wisconsin Supreme Court who will appear on the ballot in the Spring Primary. While the Supreme Court is officially non-partisan, former Justice Daniel Kelly and Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow are running as conservatives, while Dane County Judge Everett Mitchell and Milwaukee County Judge Janet […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.