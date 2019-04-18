WRM Porkfest Only 2 Weeks Away Takes Place May 4th

On Saturday May 4th Wisconsin River Meats will be hosting their annual Porkefest. It’s the 6th annual Porkfest it will run from 10am to 4pm on the 4th of May. For the past several years Wisconsin River Porkfest has been the kickoff event for the Castle Rock/Petenwell Lakes and Central Wisconsin’s summer season. This year’s Porkfest is going to be bigger and better than ever? They will be serving up great entertainment to go with their famous Pig Roast Dinner and Sandwiches. Featured artists will include Mauston’s own Shitz & Giggles, and traveling all the way from Nashville will be Mauston High School grad turned Blues Recording Artist, Kyle Roberts to perform. Porkefest will also celebrate local foods and artistry by featuring foods, crafts, and more. Check out Wisconsin River Meats Facebook page for more information.

