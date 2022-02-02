WRJC to Air Interviews with New Lisbon School Board Candidates

There will be a primary election for the New Lisbon School Board on Tuesday February 15th. There are currently 7 candidates running for 3 open seats on the New Lisbon School Board. The primary election will narrow that number from 7 candidates down to 6. The 7 Candidates running are Jamie Bennett, Eileen Bunker, Heather Flietner, Thomas, Lowe, Bryanna Miller, Mark Toelle, and Kevin Weinshrott. To help you learn about the candidates WRJC will be airing interviews with the Candidates starting this Thursday after the noon hour news & sports block. We will air it on both of our stations NOW92oneFM and WRJC.com. After the final interview airs next Friday we will then post the interviews on WRJC.com as well. The general election will be held in April for New Lisbon School Board.

Source: WRJC.com







