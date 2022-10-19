WRJC Receives Local Honor

Wednesday morning Mauston School District Administrator Joel Heesch along with Jenny Hagemann from the Mauston School District awarded WRJC Radio to the 2022 Wisconsin Association of school boards Honor Roll. WRJC was honored for the roll they played in getting word out to the community about the recent referendum that took place during a national pandemic. Hagemann also noted WRJC’s involvement with the school community giving the school notice for athletics, school clubs and organizations, and scholarly accomplishments. Murphy and his staff were humbled by the honor.

Source: WRJC.com







