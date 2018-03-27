WRJC Hosting New Lisbon Mayoral Forum Tonight at 6:30

WRJC.com will be hosting a political forum between both candidates running for New Lisbon Mayor. The forum takes place tonight at 6:30pm in the New Lisbon Town Hall community room. The candidates are Lloyd Chase and Jacob Kallies. If you cannot make the forum in person, tune into NOW92oneFM. It will also be streaming on WRJC.com and on your Smartphone App. The New Lisbon Mayoral forum is sponsored by Crazy Bob’s Big Rig Café and Whole Life Chiropractic.

Source: WRJC.com

