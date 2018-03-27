WRJC Hosting New Lisbon Mayoral Forum Tonight at 6:30
WRJC.com will be hosting a political forum between both candidates running for New Lisbon Mayor. The forum takes place tonight at 6:30pm in the New Lisbon Town Hall community room. The candidates are Lloyd Chase and Jacob Kallies. If you cannot make the forum in person, tune into NOW92oneFM. It will also be streaming on WRJC.com and on your Smartphone App. The New Lisbon Mayoral forum is sponsored by Crazy Bob’s Big Rig Café and Whole Life Chiropractic.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Maryland redistricting case comes before Supreme Court3 hours ago
- MAKING THE GRADE: New Marathon Co. partnership gives student mobility3 hours ago
- “Roseanne” launch party held in Rhinelander3 hours ago
- Wausau Riverlife project gets new co-developer4 hours ago
- Panel: GOP challenger to Iowa governor won’t be on ballot5 hours ago
- Wisconsin Senate mulls special interest bill that was slipped through Assembly6 hours ago
- One twisty road trip saves dog and her seven puppies from being euthanized8 hours ago
- Judge denies delay to Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker in calling two special elections8 hours ago
- Brewers drop exhibition finale to Astros 8-1, head to San Diego for Thursday Opener9 hours ago
- Handling emotions key aspect of resiliency11 hours ago
- New Lisbon School Board Candidate Forum Questions and Answers Audio11 hours ago
- TSA: grenade found in checked bag at Central Wisconsin Aiport12 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.