Wright, Lawrence L. Age 93 of Mauston
Lawrence L.Wright
Lawrence LeRoy Wright, 93, of Mauston passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 26 at St. Claire’s Hospital in Baraboo.
Larwrence (Larry) was born on February 5, 1929, to David and Ida (Eaton) Wright in Mauston. Larry grew up in Mauston and then moved to Chicago and loved living in the city especially near Wrigley Field. His father became ill, and Larry came home to Mauston to take over the family farm.
Larry married JoAnn White from New Lisbon on September 1, 1956, and the couple made their home on the farm in Mauston. They had two children Tom and Diane. Larry enjoyed farming, hunting, being with family and friends, and his Chicago Cubs. Larry sold the Wright family farm to the Outdoors Forever Conservation Club in 1990. He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
Survivors include his children, Tom (Roberta) of Mauston, Diane Hamm (Bob) of Madison; grandchildren, Andrew and James Hamm of Madison, sisters-in-law Barbara White of New Braunfels, Texas and Irmgarde Drier of Onalaska, Wisconsin and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn in March of 2012, his parentsDavid and Ida Wright, brothers, David, Elmond, and Walter Wright, sisters, Ardis Smith, Irene Helfrich, Laura Rose, Altha Springer, and Luella Leatherberry.
The visitation will be held at 11:00 am to 12:30 pm on Saturday, December 3rdat St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston. The Mass of his Christian Burial will immediately follow at 12:30 pm. The burial will be at Mauston Cemetery immediately following the Mass.
For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com
Source: WRJC.com
-
Wright, Lawrence L. Age 93 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on November 30, 2022 at 4:11 PM
-
Steinmetz, Cecil Alfred Age 76 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on November 30, 2022 at 4:10 PM
-
Opportunity for Large Federal Grant
by WRJC WebMaster on November 30, 2022 at 4:09 PM
-
Mauston HS Raises Money & Food for Local Food Pantry
by WRJC WebMaster on November 30, 2022 at 4:08 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 11/29
by WRJC WebMaster on November 30, 2022 at 3:23 PM
-
Big First Half Run Leads Hillsboro Girls Basketball to Victory and 4-0 Start
by WRJC WebMaster on November 30, 2022 at 3:22 PM
-
In Battle of Top Scorers Massey Gets Last Laugh Leads Mauston Boys to OT Victory
by WRJC WebMaster on November 30, 2022 at 3:21 PM
-
What causes lake-effect snowstorms? And why are the eastern Great Lakes most at risk?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 30, 2022 at 12:00 PM
So what causes lake-effect snow? Does this happen in Milwaukee? And will lake-effect events become worse with climate change?
-
Ukraine needs light. Door County Candle wants to help.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 30, 2022 at 11:06 AM
The candle maker's Tin Candles for Ukraine effort hopes to send thousands of candles to be used as light sources with power outages across the country
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.