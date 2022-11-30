Wright, Lawrence L. Age 93 of Mauston

Lawrence L.Wright

Lawrence LeRoy Wright, 93, of Mauston passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 26 at St. Claire’s Hospital in Baraboo.

Larwrence (Larry) was born on February 5, 1929, to David and Ida (Eaton) Wright in Mauston. Larry grew up in Mauston and then moved to Chicago and loved living in the city especially near Wrigley Field. His father became ill, and Larry came home to Mauston to take over the family farm.

Larry married JoAnn White from New Lisbon on September 1, 1956, and the couple made their home on the farm in Mauston. They had two children Tom and Diane. Larry enjoyed farming, hunting, being with family and friends, and his Chicago Cubs. Larry sold the Wright family farm to the Outdoors Forever Conservation Club in 1990. He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

Survivors include his children, Tom (Roberta) of Mauston, Diane Hamm (Bob) of Madison; grandchildren, Andrew and James Hamm of Madison, sisters-in-law Barbara White of New Braunfels, Texas and Irmgarde Drier of Onalaska, Wisconsin and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn in March of 2012, his parentsDavid and Ida Wright, brothers, David, Elmond, and Walter Wright, sisters, Ardis Smith, Irene Helfrich, Laura Rose, Altha Springer, and Luella Leatherberry.

The visitation will be held at 11:00 am to 12:30 pm on Saturday, December 3rdat St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston. The Mass of his Christian Burial will immediately follow at 12:30 pm. The burial will be at Mauston Cemetery immediately following the Mass.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.