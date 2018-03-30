WR Jeff Janis signs with Cleveland Browns

Jeff Janis has a new team. The wide receiver most remembered for his improbable Hail Mary grab in a playoff game against the Arizona Cardinals has signed with the Cleveland Browns. Janis had only 17 receptions in his four year Packer career. Despite his lack of offensive action, Janis was a standout Special Teams player during his stint with Green Bay. The News was first reported by NFL Networks Peter Schrager.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.