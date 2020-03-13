WPS Farm Show Canceled Due to COVID-19, PDPW Still a Go
As citizens, groups and local governmental agencies assess the impact of the Coronavirus, several agricultural events in Wisconsin are already feeling the impact.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Live coronavirus updates: Milwaukee’s first coronavirus case confirmed57 mins ago
- How to get an absentee ballot in Wisconsin during the coronavirus outbreak1 hour ago
- Wisconsin public and private schools are canceling classes; here’s an updating list2 hours ago
- Evers orders closure of all K-12 schools in Wisconsin4 hours ago
- DHS reports 18 coronavirus cases in Wisconsin5 hours ago
- COVID-19 (CoronaVirus) Wisconsin6 hours ago
- Visits and Tours to Wisconsin State Capitol Suspended7 hours ago
- La Crosse Area Told Flood Risk Is Above Normal, But Not Certain7 hours ago
- State reaches agreement with Sprint and T-Mobile meger8 hours ago
- State Farm Groups Push Senate to Approve Ag-Related Bills15 hours ago
- Nominations for State’s Organic Council Due March 2015 hours ago
- UWRF Cancels FFA Ag Tech Judging Contest1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.