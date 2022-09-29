WPS clears utility crews to head south to work on hurricane relief efforts

Wisconsin Public Service is gearing up to help those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida and the southeast. WPS Spokesman Matt Cullen says contracted crews that usually help WPS are instead being sent south. “Instead of having them remain with us and continue to perform work on our behalf, we again have released them so […] Source: WRN.com







