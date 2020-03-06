WPA to Host Producer Regional Outreach Meetings
For the second consecutive year, the Wisconsin Pork Association is reaching out to pork producers to get their feedback on industry issues and programs.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Wisconsin Dominates World Championship Cheese Contest1 hour ago
- Nominations Sought for DFW Board Elections1 hour ago
- WPA to Host Producer Regional Outreach Meetings1 hour ago
- Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market and other Kroger stores limiting online purchases of hand...9 hours ago
- Pick ‘N Save, Metro Market and other Kroger stores limiting online purchases of hand...11 hours ago
- ‘I failed her’: Appleton mother gets 17 years in prison for 13-year-old daught...12 hours ago
- Wisconsin joins border wall funding lawsuit16 hours ago
- DHS updates state officials on Covid 19 coronavirus in Wisconsin16 hours ago
- Blood Filled Assault in Elroy leads to Charges against Hillsboro Man16 hours ago
- Mauston Man Found with Multiple Drugs on Him16 hours ago
- 5 More Possible Wisconsin Coronavirus Cases Being Tested16 hours ago
- Task force would address Wisconsin’s missing and murdered indigenous women18 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.