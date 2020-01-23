Wounded warrior Ben Manthe, a Spencer native, wrestles to fight PTSD, help improve veterans' lives
Ben Manthe, wounded in Afghanistan, will bring his Frontline Pro wrestling show to Marshfield on Saturday.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Human trafficking in Wisconsin Rapids? Police urge caution when speculating about crimes o...3 hours ago
- Smart speakers in your showerhead? Many of Kohler’s high-tech bathroom products were...3 hours ago
- Wounded warrior Ben Manthe, a Spencer native, wrestles to fight PTSD, help improve veteran...4 hours ago
- Evers Proposing Plans to Address Challenges in Agriculture5 hours ago
- UW-River Falls Students to Benefit From Estate Gift5 hours ago
- WCMA Scholarship Applications Due Soon5 hours ago
- Evers State of the State: special session on rural issues, nonpartisan redistricting commi...12 hours ago
- Kind gets another challenger in Wisconsin’s 3rd CD15 hours ago
- ‘A partisan operation’ – Vos derides Evers’ approach on youth vaping15 hours ago
- Kendall Couple Faces Charges after December Altercation19 hours ago
- New Proposal Would Require All Middle, High School Students To Learn About Holocaust20 hours ago
- Restaurant Franchise Owner Fined For Violating Child Labor Laws20 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.