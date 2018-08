World's longest Chicago Style Hot Dog attempted by Mariano's

With dozens of sport peppers and pickle spears, healthy servings of mustard and relish, plus plenty of tomato and onion, Mariano’s garnished what it believes to be the world’s largest Chicago Style Hot Dog: a 44-foot-long frankfurter topped off with a (rather large) dash of celery salt.

