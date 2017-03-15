World Dairy Expo to Honor Brancel as Industry Person of the Year
Long-time Wisconsin Agriculture Secretary Ben Brancel will be recognized by World Dairy Expo this fall as its 2017 Industry Person of the Year.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
