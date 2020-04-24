World Dairy Expo to Decide Fate of 2020 Show by July 1
Coordinators of World Dairy Expo have given themselves a deadline of July 1 to determine if the 2020 show will go on as scheduled.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
-
Green Bay coronavirus update: JBS plant tied to 147 cases in Brown County, which is now...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 24, 2020 at 1:42 PM
The Green Bay meat-processing facility accounts for more than one-third of all the county's cases.
-
Diamonds in the rough: Green Bay-area couples wed despite coronavirus challenges
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 24, 2020 at 12:32 PM
Three Green Bay-area couples talk about how coronavirus upended their wedding plans and why they didn't want to postpone their nuptials.
-
-
Farm Center Mental Health Vouchers Poised to Exceed 2019 Totals
on April 24, 2020 at 11:13 AM
The Wisconsin Farm Center is close to issuing more farmer mental health counseling vouchers so far in 2020 than what was asked for during all of last year.
-
Laubscher Joins Edge Dairy Co-op's Member Services Team
on April 24, 2020 at 11:13 AM
The Green Bay-based Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative has announced the hiring of Lauren Laubscher, who will deliver member engagement and verification services for members throughout the Midwest.
-
PDPW to Offer Spanish Version of The Dairy Signal
on April 24, 2020 at 11:13 AM
The Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin is expanding the information offered through its new Dairy Signal series each week to the hispanic-speaking members of the industry.
-
USDA Approves Program to Feed Kids in Wisconsin
on April 24, 2020 at 11:13 AM
U.
-
Green Bay-area hospitals say they're prepared as Wisconsin's largest surge in coronavirus...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 24, 2020 at 10:39 AM
Health networks say they have not yet seen a major increase in hospitalizations, but they're getting ready.
-
Green Bay Packers fans embrace virtual draft, debate Jordan Love selection
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 24, 2020 at 5:38 AM
Friends from Owen-Withee meet every year to cheer, or not, the Green Bay Packers' draft choices.
