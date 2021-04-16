Worker sues Wisconsin food plant, saying he contracted COVID-19 there and passed it to his wife. She later died of the disease.
Suit claims ConAgra didn’t ensure workers wore masks in Darien facility, which processes Birds Eye frozen vegetable products.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 16, 2021 at 12:00 PM
Packers fan-photo contest winning entry will be displayed at Lambeau Field instead of on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 16, 2021 at 11:41 AM
Winning Packers-themed photo will be displayed around Lambeau Field.
Baseball suspends Cubs reliever for throwing at Brewers Woodruff (AUDIO)
by Bill Scott on April 16, 2021 at 3:23 AM
Major League Baseball announced Thursday the suspension of Chicago Cubs reliever Ryan Tepera for three games and fined him an undisclosed amount of money for throwing at Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff during Tuesday nights game at […]
Badger women’s soccer advances to Big Ten title game
by Bill Scott on April 16, 2021 at 3:06 AM
For the second time in three weeks, the Wisconsin women’s soccer team took down No. 22 Rutgers, earning a 2-1 win in Thurday’s semifinals of the 2020-21 Big Ten Women’s Soccer Tournament at Jeffrey Field in University Park, […]
Wisconsin volleyball advances to eighth-straight NCAA Sweet 16
by Bill Scott on April 16, 2021 at 2:59 AM
Despite being tested in the second set, the No. 1-seed Wisconsin volleyball team swept Weber State in the second round of the NCAA Championship on Thursday night at the CHI Health Center Convention Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Wisconsin (16-0) won its […]
Night 9 of Aaron Rodgers on 'Jeopardy!': A 'super nerd' contestant moment, host says...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 16, 2021 at 1:47 AM
As "Jeopardy!" guest host, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he feels like he has an appeal to "nerdy people."
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson raises $545,000 in first quarter of the year
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 16, 2021 at 12:31 AM
The Republican from Oshkosh has not yet announced if he'll run for a third term next year but continues to raise cash.
More than 1.5 million people in Wisconsin have received COVID-19 vaccinations with...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 15, 2021 at 10:37 PM
More than 400,000 doses were administered in the state last week, the highest weekly total yet, but some vaccine providers have reported dip in demand.
Wisconsin couple sues over college grant program that is open to some minorities but not...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 15, 2021 at 10:16 PM
A Madison couple argues the grant violates the Wisconsin Constitution and should be based on financial need, not race.
