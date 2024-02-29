Worker dies in trench collapse at construction site in Dubuque, Iowa

A worker has died after becoming buried when a trench collapsed at an Iowa construction site. The accident was reported just before 8:30 a.m. Friday at an apartment building construction site in Dubuque. The fire department says firefighters arrived to…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







