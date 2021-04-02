Work from home turned to work from anywhere. More Wisconsinites are taking long trips while working remotely
More Wisconsinites are traveling for longer periods of time while they work remotely on vacations. Those trips allow people to work around the world.
Amtrak's proposed link between Green Bay and Milwaukee is no guarantee, but still...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 2, 2021 at 6:15 PM
It's a long-term vision right now, but local leaders hope to press federal legislators to support extending rail service to northeastern Wisconsin.
- Wisconsin’s Tornado & Severe Weather Awareness Week is April 12-16, 2021
- La Crosse Man Arrested Near Oakdale for 6th Offense Drunk Driving
- California COVID-19 Variant Detected in Sauk County
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 2, 2021 at 6:06 PM
Southern Door school district names Christopher Peterson as new superintendent
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 2, 2021 at 6:04 PM
Peterson has been Howards Grove school superintendent for the last 12 years. He will succeed Patricia Vickman effective July 1.
Fact Check: Evers says "It took the Legislature nearly 300 days to act on a (COVID-19)...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 2, 2021 at 5:53 PM
Gov. Tony Evers says "It took the Legislature nearly 300 days to act on a (COVID-19) bill during this pandemic."
Tribal, Wisconsin officials urging caution, solidarity against harassment of spearfishers
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 2, 2021 at 3:23 PM
Police patrols will be seen this month in northern Wisconsin after an incident last year in which gunshots were fired near tribal spearfishers.
After a disrupted 2020 season, Frank Hermans ready for return to stages, looks back on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 2, 2021 at 3:08 PM
Let Me Be Frank Productions has produced more than 120 different shows to more than 300,000 audience members
