Wopat No Hits Cashton in Royall Victory
The Royall Panthers routed Cashton 10-0 in six innings Thursday night in Scenic Bluffs Conference baseball action. Gunnar Wopat pitched a no hitter for the Panthers. Wopat faced the minimum walking just one batter but picking him off at first base. Wopat got plenty of offense behind him as every started in the Panther lineup had at least one hit. Wopat had a pair of hits himself. Cole Eberhardt also added 2 hits and 2RBIs. The win improves Royall to 3-1 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference. Cashton drops to 4-1 in Conference action. Royall will host a triangular vs Melrose-Mindoro and Weston on Saturday. Both Royall games can be heard on NOW92oneFM and WRJC.com.
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 4-18
by WRJC WebMaster on April 19, 2024 at 3:45 PM
A Massey(ve) Beefy Victory for Mauston Baseball over Westfield
by WRJC WebMaster on April 19, 2024 at 3:44 PM
by WRJC WebMaster on April 19, 2024 at 3:43 PM
Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-19-24
by Bob Hague on April 19, 2024 at 9:09 AM
Barca enters race in 1st CD (RACINE COUNTY) A long-time Wisconsin Democratic politician is running for Congress. Peter Barca is challenging Republican Congressman Bryan Steil in his bid for a fourth term representing the 1st Congressional District. […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary 4-18-24
by Bob Hague on April 18, 2024 at 7:46 PM
Missing woman found dead in domestic violence related case (MILWAUKEE)\ What was a missing person’s case in Milwaukee has turned into a homicide investigation. 41-year-old Tomitka Stewart, who was reported missing after being last seen Sunday, […]
Local Counties Awarded Farm Bureau Grant
by WRJC WebMaster on April 18, 2024 at 4:08 PM
Wonewoc Library Receives Grant
by WRJC WebMaster on April 18, 2024 at 4:07 PM
Wisconsin AM News Summary 4-18-24
by Bob Hague on April 18, 2024 at 9:15 AM
Rainfall brings wildfire relief (UNDATED) All 72 Wisconsin counties have low wildfire danger. That follows rainfall Tuesday night into Wednesday. It’s a significant improvement from earlier in the week, when all but 2 counties had high or very […]
Necedah’s Marquis Energy Set to Change Hands
by WRJC WebMaster on April 17, 2024 at 7:57 PM
