Woodstock Woman Sustains Minor Injury in Vernon County Motorcycle Accident

On August 31, 2019 at 4:48 p.m. the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center was notified about a motorcycle accident on State Highway 82 west of Lawrence Ridge Road in the Township of Wheatland. Jameson S. Butler, age 64, of Woodstock, IL was operating a motorcycle traveling westbound on State Highway 82 when Butler was negotiating a curve and lost control of the motorcycle. Butler was thrown from the motorcycle when she entered the ditch. Butler was wearing her helmet at the time of the accident and sustained minor injuries. Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office was Wheatland Fire Department and EMS along with Tri-State Ambulance.

This accident remains under investigation.

Source: WRJC.com





