Woodside Sports Complex of Mauston Hosting Class AA American Legion Wisconsin Baseball Tournament

The Class AA Wisconsin State Legion Baseball tournament kicks off today at Woodside Sports Complex in Mauston. Mauston Legion Baseball post 81 automatically qualified for the tournament due to them hosting the tournament. Mauston will take on Antigo tonight at 7pm. Smashcountry92.9 and WRJC.com will broadcast tonights game with pre-game coverage beginning around 6:40pm. Antigo is the reigning WIAA State Spring Baseball Champions from Division 2. In addition to Mauston and Antigo, Waterford, Beaver Dam, New London, River Falls, Holmen and Ashwaubenon have also qualified for the State tournament. Action begins at 10am at Woodside Sports Complex in Mauston.

Friday July 26th Games

10m Waterford Vs Beaver Dam

1pm New London Vs River Falls

4pm Holmen Vs Ashwaubenon

7pm Antigo Vs Mauston

