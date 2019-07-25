Woodside Sports Complex of Mauston Hosting Class AA American Legion Wisconsin Baseball Tournament
The Class AA Wisconsin State Legion Baseball tournament kicks off today at Woodside Sports Complex in Mauston. Mauston Legion Baseball post 81 automatically qualified for the tournament due to them hosting the tournament. Mauston will take on Antigo tonight at 7pm. Smashcountry92.9 and WRJC.com will broadcast tonights game with pre-game coverage beginning around 6:40pm. Antigo is the reigning WIAA State Spring Baseball Champions from Division 2. In addition to Mauston and Antigo, Waterford, Beaver Dam, New London, River Falls, Holmen and Ashwaubenon have also qualified for the State tournament. Action begins at 10am at Woodside Sports Complex in Mauston.
Friday July 26th Games
10m Waterford Vs Beaver Dam
1pm New London Vs River Falls
4pm Holmen Vs Ashwaubenon
7pm Antigo Vs Mauston
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Patterson moved to New Mexico prison under cloak of secrecy5 hours ago
- Jake Patterson moved to New Mexico prison as Wisconsin scrubs him from online records6 hours ago
- Beware of ‘storm chaser’ work crews who might be scammers, says DATCP6 hours ago
- 16 tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin during weekend storms, weather service reports7 hours ago
- Utility crews nearing completion of storm damage reapir7 hours ago
- Mike and Heaven Daniels didn't just live in Green Bay, they made a difference7 hours ago
- Juneau County Jail Roster9 hours ago
- Senate Leader Blasts DATCP Secretary’s Mental Health Comments11 hours ago
- State Ag Students Participate in Land Judging Contest11 hours ago
- Foremost Farms CEO Doyle to Retire11 hours ago
- Dolata, Dale C. Age 77 of Adams1 day ago
- Alleged Lyndon Station Flasher Found to be False Reports1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.