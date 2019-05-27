Woodruff pitches Brewers to another victory (AUDIO)

Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff has been locked in on the strike zone, striking out 10 and walking nobody in a 9-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. Woodruff allowed just one hit, a sixth inning solo home run off the bat of Philadelphia’s Andrew Knapp in the sixth inning. He pitched eight innings […]

