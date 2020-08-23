Wood County officials release names of two people killed in Saturday crash in Port Edwards
A 27-year-old woman from Auburndale and a 61-year-old man from Babcock were killed in the three-vehicle crash.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 453 more cases confirmed, no new deaths reported Sunday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 23, 2020 at 7:40 PM
While fewer tests are being processed, the daily positivity rate at 9.4% Sunday.
When entire box of signed Taylor Swift 'Folklore' CDs ended up in her hands outside...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 23, 2020 at 1:04 PM
Fan asked to sign for delivery of coveted signed copies of Taylor Swift's "Folklore" album before record store opened "makes you have faith in human beings again."
Road struggles continue for the Brewers in Pittsburgh
by Bill Scott on August 23, 2020 at 6:30 AM
The Milwaukee Brewers continue to search for the consistency necessary to win games. At the start of their shortened 60-game season, the pitching was good and the hitting was almost missing in action. The offense, while inconsistent, was […]
Bucks beat Magic, grab 2-1 series lead
by Bill Scott on August 23, 2020 at 5:12 AM
After dropping their series opener, the Milwaukee Bucks have won two straight, including Saturday’s 121-107 win over the Orlando Magic. The Bucks now lead the best-of-seven series two games to one with game four set for noon on Monday. […]
UWGB drive-thru commencement ceremony
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 22, 2020 at 7:59 PM
UWGB graduates celebrate their milestone with a drive-thru graduation ceremony.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin surpass 70,000
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 22, 2020 at 7:39 PM
The percent of positive COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Wisconsin as fewer tests are being processed.
Man spends 600 hours on Aaron Rodgers documentary, Wisconsin resident suing postmaster...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 22, 2020 at 6:51 PM
As always, we've rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
Green Bay police investigating east side shooting, no injuries reported
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 22, 2020 at 2:34 PM
Police do not believe anyone was shot, but said the shooting is not a random act. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department.
State lacks ideal coronavirus testing capacity for reopening of college campuses,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 22, 2020 at 2:17 PM
But with plans for students to return to classrooms anyway, health secretary Andrea Palm said health officials will be prioritizing testing and test processing for outbreaks.
