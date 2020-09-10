Wood County investigators worked for 35 years to get charges in Eleanore Roberts homicide case
Wood County investigators spent 35 years working the 1984 homicide case of Eleanore Roberts — some even on their own time — to get charges filed.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes are back for a new season of State Farm commercials
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 10, 2020 at 8:16 PM
Five new commercials feature Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Jake from State Farm for this year's football campaign.
6 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Thursday (September 10th) by JC Health Department
by WRJC WebMaster on September 10, 2020 at 7:53 PM
City of Mauston Dealing with Canadian Geese Threat
by WRJC WebMaster on September 10, 2020 at 7:52 PM
New Lisbon Chamber Presents First Dollar to Grace Counseling & Family Services
by WRJC WebMaster on September 10, 2020 at 7:52 PM
Governor Hasn’t Decided Whether To Extend Statewide Mask Mandate Next Month
by WRJC WebMaster on September 10, 2020 at 7:51 PM
Health Officials: If You Work In Downtown Madison, Just Assume You’ve Been Exposed
by WRJC WebMaster on September 10, 2020 at 7:51 PM
One week into the school year, COVID-19 spread pauses in-person classes at UW-Madison
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 10, 2020 at 7:24 PM
For the last two days, the percentage of positive tests on campus has been 20% or higher among students.
Wisconsin Supreme Court says mailing of absentee ballots should be halted while Green...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 10, 2020 at 7:20 PM
The state Supreme Court told election officials Thursday that absentee ballots should not be mailed for now while the court determines whether the Green Party's presidential ticket should be added.
UW- Madison goes to online classes and quarantines two residence halls
by Bob Hague on September 10, 2020 at 6:23 PM
The University of Wisconsin-Madison is canceling in-person classes and putting two residence halls under quarantine. While making the announcement on Wednesday, Chancellor Rebecca Blake pointed to a COVID-19 positive test rate that topped 20 percent […]
