Wood County inspections: One restaurant has 8 violations; six ace reports
Here are the results of the monthly Wood County Health Department business inspections for December
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Native Americans are up to seven times more likely to be jailed than white people, says a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 10, 2023 at 11:06 AM
Native Americans are also sentenced more harshly than other ethnicities, the new national report says.
-
Peter Frank named editor of Green Bay Press-Gazette
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 10, 2023 at 11:02 AM
After 23 years in Green Bay and 28 years covering Wisconsin communities, Peter Frank has been named the Green Bay Press-Gazette's top editor.
-
Remembering Duke Wright: Midwest Communications' radio mogul Duke Wright, 83, proved nice...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 10, 2023 at 11:01 AM
Duke Wright started with a small AM station his parents bought in 1958 and grew it into Midwest Communications with 81 radio stations in nine states.
-
Green Bay disability activist aims to make the city more inclusive, one bead at a time
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 10, 2023 at 11:01 AM
Meet Saphronia Purnell, the Sparks Grant recipient who advocates for people with disabilities and has her sights set on Green Bay.
-
Peninsula Players Theatre announces 2023 winter play reading series
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 10, 2023 at 10:56 AM
Admission is free to "The Play's the Thing," which opens Feb. 6 with "Painted Desert" by Christopher G. Smith as part of the Door County Reads program.
-
von Stiehl Winery in Algoma to launch new Winter Concert Series
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 10, 2023 at 10:54 AM
Opening Jan. 28, the series features regional acoustic bands playing one Saturday a month through April.
-
$150 million in federal infrastructure rebates can help Wisconsin residents 'green' their...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 9, 2023 at 10:45 PM
The Biden Administration's Inflation Reduction Act gives homeowners rebates to replace old appliances with more climate-change friendly versions.
-
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz assails state's election maps as...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 9, 2023 at 10:14 PM
The four candidates running for Supreme Court — Jennifer Dorow, Daniel Kelly and Everertt Mitchell and Protasiewicz — appeared at a candidate forum.
-
Green Bay police officer rescues 6-year-old found alone in parking garage late at night
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 9, 2023 at 9:58 PM
Police officials urge parents of non-verbal children to give department information to enable officers to quickly reconnect children, parents
