Wood County has its highest rate of COVID-19 of 2021 as the health department begins 'crisis model' for contact tracing
The Wood County Health Department is using a ‘crisis model’ for contact tracing as COVID-19 cases surge.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Groundbreaking held for renovation of controversial Sturgeon Bay granary
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 20, 2021 at 1:01 PM
The historic, 120-year-old Teweles and Brandies granary will become a community cultural and events center.
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts in Kenosha shootings case
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 20, 2021 at 2:43 AM
The verdict in the case came on the fourth day of deliberations.
What President Biden, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Donald Trump and others said about Kyle...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 20, 2021 at 12:56 AM
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers called for peaceful protests in the wake of the verdict.
Kyle Rittenhouse is acquitted on all charges. Colin Kaepernick, Gov. Evers, Sen. Ron...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 19, 2021 at 11:17 PM
Here's the reaction on social media from local and national politicians and others on the jury's decision to acquit Kyle Rittenhouse on Friday afternoon.
What's next now that Kyle Rittenhouse has been found not guilty? Legal fallout from the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 19, 2021 at 10:01 PM
While the not-guilty verdict ends the criminal cases against the 18-year-old, the legal fallout from the 2020 shootings will continue.
What we know about the victims of the Kenosha protest shooting that killed two men and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 19, 2021 at 8:07 PM
Two Kenosha County men were killed and a West Allis man was injured Tuesday night in a shooting during civil unrest over the shooting of Jacob Blake.
Kyle Rittenhouse was charged with intentional and reckless homicide in Kenosha protest...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 19, 2021 at 7:19 PM
Charges were filed Thursday against Kyle Rittenhouse for killing two people and injuring a third with an AR-15-style weapon.
A Wisconsin Republican drew praise from Trump for his call to decertify the 2020 vote....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 19, 2021 at 5:55 PM
Rep. Tim Ramthun forwarded a resolution to overturn the results of Wisconsin's presidential election — a move Trump praised.
Email reveals DNR has abandoned groundwater rulemaking for nitrates, citing strict...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 19, 2021 at 5:34 PM
A DNR employee said the process set by state statutes "do not allow adequate time" to set rules to curb the contaminant.
