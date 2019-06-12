Wood County Deputy Wounded While Making Welfare Check
A Wood County deputy was wounded Tuesday night while making a welfare check in Arpin. The incident happened at about 8:00 P-M. Deputies were responding to a call about a suicidal person. The deputy who was shot in the arm has not been identified, but he was airlifted to Marshfield Medical Hospital for treatment. The name and condition of the suicidal person haven’t been released.
Source: WRJC.com
