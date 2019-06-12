Wood County Deputy Wounded While Making Welfare Check

A Wood County deputy was wounded Tuesday night while making a welfare check in Arpin. The incident happened at about 8:00 P-M. Deputies were responding to a call about a suicidal person. The deputy who was shot in the arm has not been identified, but he was airlifted to Marshfield Medical Hospital for treatment. The name and condition of the suicidal person haven’t been released.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.