Wonewoc Woman Injured After Falling Asleep at the Wheel

On 5-14-23 Kaylyn Knock of wonewoc was traveling east on County Highway F when she fell asleep and went off the road. Knock was wearing her seatbelt and airbags were deployed. EMS arrived on scene and and Knock was complaining of head and back pain. Knock was taken by Hillsboro Ambulance to Gundersen St. Joseph hospital in Hillsboro for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Source: WRJC.com







