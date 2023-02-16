WONEWOC PUBLIC LIBRARY RECOGNIZED AS FRIEND OF JUNEAU COUNTY 4-H

Wonewoc Public Library was recently recognized as the 2022 Juneau County Friend of 4-H at the Juneau County 4-H Recognition Program held on January 28, 2023 at the Elroy Theater. The award was received by Kim Dearth and Deb Danklefsen of Wonewoc Public Library.

Annually, the Juneau County 4-H program seeks nominations for this award that is designed to thank collaborators. There are many local entities that support and value the work of 4-H in many different capacities. Without the dedication of local partners like the Wonewoc Public Library, the Juneau County 4-H program would not be as strong as it is in our rural communities.

The nomination for Wonewoc Public Library focused on their “how can we help?” attitude and ongoing ability to provide resources to 4-H members.

Many thanks to the Wonewoc Public Library for their continued partnership, their commitment to supporting youth and their desire to come alongside 4-H in living out the 4-H motto…”To make the best better.”

To learn more about Juneau County 4-H, contact April Martell-Juneau County UW-Madison Division of Extension Positive Youth Development Educator, 608-847-9329, april.martell@wisc.edu

