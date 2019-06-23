Wonewoc Man Facing Charges after Allegedly Tackling Woman to Ground

A Wonewoc man is facing multiple charges after allegedly tackling a woman on June 8th. Authorities responded to a Vine Street residence in the Village of Wonewoc due to a report of a domestic disturbance. It was reported that 41 year old Justin Bengston had attacked a woman in the front yard. Witnesses said the victim was outside smoking a cigarette when Bengston tackled her to the ground from behind without warning. The witnesses were able to pull Bengston off the victim. Bengston then ran away. It was reported that there was a no contact order between Bengston and the Victim. He is facing charges of Bail Jumping, Disorderly Conduct, and Domestic Dispute.

Source: WRJC.com





