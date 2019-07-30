Wonewoc Man Faceing 6th Offense Drunk Driving

A Wonewoc man is facing his 6th Offense Drunk Driving after swerving to miss a deer last Sunday. 48 year old Keith Raisbeck was thrown from his motorcycle and a witness said they found him in a field snoring. Raisbeck was taken to the hospital in Hillsboro where he received stiches on his left elbow. Deputies could detect sings of alcohol impairment. Raisbeck was taken into custody by Sauk County authorities but released on a $2,500 signature bond.

Source: WRJC.com





