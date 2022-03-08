Wonewoc Man Arrested on Suspicion of Sexual Assault and Child Enticement

On 03/04/22, The Wonewoc Police Department along with the Juneau County Sheriff’s Department assisted North Fond Du Lac Police Department in the execution of a search warrant at 315 Maple St. in the Village of Wonewoc. Arrested was 56 year old, Harvey Cox on alleged charges of Sexual Assault and Child Enticement.

Source: WRJC.com







