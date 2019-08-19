Wonewoc-Center/Weston Co-Op will be led by New Head Coach Joey Ladika

The Wonewoc-Center/Weston Silver Wolves are pegged to finish 7th out of 8 teams in the Ridge and Valley Conference according to WisSports.Net. Wonewoc-Center and Weston are in their final year of their co-op before they both split off to play 8-man football. The Silver Wolves bring in new head coach Joey Ladika to lead a team that won only a single game a year ago and that was via a forfeit.

