Wonewoc-Center Uses 17-0 Run to Pull Away from Weston in Girls Basketball

The Wonewoc-Center Wolves used a 17-0 run midway through the game to pull away from the Weston Eagles Monday night in Girls Basketball. The Lady Wolves led 18-16 but scored 17 straight to end the first half and begin the 2nd half to build a 35-16 lead. Wonewoc-Center would cruise from there to a 50-36 win to improve their record to 3-1 on the season. Kailey Ertel led the Wolves with 14 points while Nicole Tozke added 12. Stacie Kopenhafer was a defensive nightmare for the Silver Eagles and was able to score 8 points offensively. Weston drops to 1-3 on the season they were led by Laurissa Pickle who scored a game high 22 points. Wonewoc-Center will travel to Cashton on Thursday.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.